Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,509 crore

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

KEC International announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,509 crore across various business sectors.

The company's Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured multiple orders in the T&D segment, including 400 kV quad transmission line projects in India and 500/400/220 kV overhead transmission line projects in overseas markets.

Additionally, it received orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas and the Middle East.

In the transportation segment, the business, through a joint venture, secured a prestigious order in the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) category under Indias Kavach initiative, marking a significant step in advancing rail safety infrastructure.

 

In the Cables & Conductors segment, the business secured multiple orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors across both domestic and international markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are delighted by the order wins secured across our businesses. These include a significant international order that expands our global T&D footprint. We are also enthused by the repeat order from a private developer which bolsters our presence in the domestic T&D market.

Our Transportation business has further strengthened its order book in the prestigious TCAS segment (Kavach) by securing another order aimed at enhancing the safety of Indian Railways through world class technology. With these orders, our YTD order intake now stands at over Rs. 7,000 crore.

The company reported 42.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.60 crore on 11.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,022.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of KEC International rose 0.70% to Rs 866.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

