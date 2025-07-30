Piramal Finance standalone net profit rises 152.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.79% to Rs 2134.10 croreNet profit of Piramal Finance rose 152.91% to Rs 92.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 2134.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1644.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2134.101644.26 30 OPM %65.4759.41 -PBDT143.28-10.42 LP PBT92.44-55.10 LP NP92.4436.55 153
