NTPC rises as Q1 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 6,011 cr

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

NTPC rose 1.48% to Rs 339.40 after the company reported a 9.80% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,010.60 crore on a 3.2% drop in net sales to Rs 47,065.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The revenue from power generation activity stood at Rs 45,902.14 in Q1 FY26, down 3% YoY. During the period under review, the company recorded Rs 4,893.54 crore as other income, up 13.08% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 7,765.06 crore, up by 6.6% from Rs 7,284.27 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expense rose 1.66% year on year to Rs 42,539.94 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 1,584.35 crore (down 2.79% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 6,555.10 crore (up 82.66% YoY) during the period under review.

 

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.

