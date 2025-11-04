Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 10.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.54% to Rs 165.48 croreNet profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 10.64% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.54% to Rs 165.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 208.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales165.48208.26 -21 OPM %33.2133.37 -PBDT74.6081.55 -9 PBT68.7376.93 -11 NP52.1458.35 -11
