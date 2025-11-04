Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 10.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 10.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales decline 20.54% to Rs 165.48 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 10.64% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.54% to Rs 165.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 208.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales165.48208.26 -21 OPM %33.2133.37 -PBDT74.6081.55 -9 PBT68.7376.93 -11 NP52.1458.35 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Market under pressure; FMCG shares tumble for 4th day

Market under pressure; FMCG shares tumble for 4th day

Stallion India Fluorochemicals slumps after promoter share sale

Stallion India Fluorochemicals slumps after promoter share sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon