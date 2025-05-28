Blue Pearl Agriventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28600.00% to Rs 11.48 croreNet Loss of Blue Pearl Agriventures reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28600.00% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13488.46% to Rs 35.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.480.04 28600 35.330.26 13488 OPM %-5.05-150.00 -2.18-26.92 - PBDT-0.58-0.06 -867 0.77-0.07 LP PBT-0.58-0.06 -867 0.77-0.07 LP NP-0.34-0.06 -467 0.64-0.07 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content