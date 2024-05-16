Business Standard
Blue Pearl Texspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore
Net loss of Blue Pearl Texspin reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 0.260.22 18 OPM %-150.0040.00 --26.92-4.55 - PBDT-0.060.02 PL -0.07-0.01 -600 PBT-0.060.02 PL -0.07-0.01 -600 NP-0.060.02 PL -0.07-0.01 -600
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

