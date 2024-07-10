Revolt Motors makes EV more affordable with "4 Chauke Offer"

Revolt Motors, India's No.1 electric bike company is transforming the two-wheeler industry with the launch of a groundbreaking finance scheme, the 4 Chauke Offer.

This unique scheme makes owning the popular RV400 electric motorcycle easier and more affordable than ever before, with zero down payment and offering an affordable monthly payment of Rs.4,444 only through hassle free, paperless digital process.

With this plan, the bike almost comes for free when you consider typical monthly petrol and other expenses for a typical ICE bike.

