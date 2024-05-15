Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 29.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.07% to Rs 347.34 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 38.53% to Rs 300.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.14% to Rs 1137.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 701.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Hinduja Housing Finance rose 29.25% to Rs 100.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.07% to Rs 347.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.