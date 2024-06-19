Business Standard
Board of Aayush Food And Herbs approves stock split and increase in authorised capital

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
The Board of Aayush Food And Herbs has approved sub-division of its existing fully paid-up equity shares. This strategic move involves the sub-division of 1 (one) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 10 (ten) equity shares with a face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each.
The Board also approved to increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 3.50 crore to Rs. 7 crore to accommodate any future fund-raising requirement.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

