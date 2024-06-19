Board of Aayush Food And Herbs approves stock split and increase in authorised capital

The Board also approved to increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 3.50 crore to Rs. 7 crore to accommodate any future fund-raising requirement.

The Board of Aayush Food And Herbs has approved sub-division of its existing fully paid-up equity shares. This strategic move involves the sub-division of 1 (one) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 10 (ten) equity shares with a face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each.