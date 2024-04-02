Board of Aeroflex Industries approves acquisition of Hyd-Air Engineering

At meeting held on 02 April 2024The Board of Directors of Aeroflex Industries at its meeting held today i.e. 02 April 2024 has approved to acquire 100% of the issued and paid up share capital of Hyd-Air Engineering. The cost of acquisition is Rs 17.20 crore with plans to invest Rs 18 crore to increase production capacity over next 2-3 years. The investee company is engaged in manufacturing of hydraulic fittings, fluid connectors and flanges.
