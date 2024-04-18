Board of Bank of Baroda to consider capital raising options for FY25

On 25 April 2024

The Board of Bank of Baroda will meet on 25 April 2024 to consider the proposal of raising Capital for the FY 2024-25 aggregating upto Rs 7,500 Crore through Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Preferential issue / ESPS or any other mode or combination of thereof and /orthrough issue of BASEL III compliant Tier I & Tier II Capital Bonds or such other securities as may be permitted under the applicable laws subject to necessary approvals.