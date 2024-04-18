Board of Infosys approves acquisition of in-tech Holding GmbH

At meeting held on 17 & 18 April 2024

This strategic investment further strengthens Infosys' Engineering R&D capabilities and reaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digital engineering journey.

Headquartered in Germany, in-tech, is one of the fastest growing Engineering R&D services providers that shapes digitization in the automotive, rail transport and smart industry sectors. in-tech develops solutions in e-mobility, connected and autonomous driving, electric vehicles (EV's), off-road vehicles and railroad. intech offerings include system design, methodical consulting, advanced electronics platform development and validation of automotive specific software and hardware systems, infotainment, and experience validation.

in-tech brings to Infosys, marquee German original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) deep client relationships, and an extensive industry expertise with a multidisciplinary team of 2200 people across locations in Germany, Austria, China, UK, and nearshore locations in Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, and India.

The Board of Infosys at its meeting held on 17-18 April 2024 has approved the acquisition of in-tech Holding GmbH engaged in Engineering R&D services.