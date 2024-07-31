Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Capri Global Capital to consider fund raising up to Rs 2,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
On 03 August 2024
The board of Capri Global Capital will meet on 03 August 2024 to consider a proposal of fund raising upto Rs.2000 crore by way of equity shares / debt securities / convertible securities / any other securities through rights issue or preferential issue on private placement / public issue, including but not limited to issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, External Commercial Borrowings or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including shareholders' approval, if applicable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Israel's targeted attack on Hamas chief not the only one. Here are more

Budget with BS LIVE: We hv grown from 30 mn tax payers a decade ago to 82 mn now, says TV Somanathan

Cong moves Privilege Motion against PM Modi over Thakur's expunged remark

April-June fiscal deficit at Rs 1.36 trillion, 8.1% of 2024-25 target

'It serves nation': Rajya Sabha chairman rebuts SP leader over RSS remark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon