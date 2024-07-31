Business Standard
Board of Asahi India Glass approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 31 July 2024
The board of Asahi India Glass at its meeting held on 31 July 2024 has approved the appointment of Kamaljit Kalkat (DIN: 1072371 1) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for a period of _five consecutive years w.e.f. 6 August 2024. The board also noted the completion of tenure of Rahul Rana (DIN: 00476406), Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. the closure of business hours on 5 August 2024.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

