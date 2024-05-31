Business Standard
Board of Deccan Gold Mines allots 92,764 CCDs and 26,514 equity shares

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
The Board of Deccan Gold Mines on 30 May 2024 has approved:
a. allotment of 92,764 fully paid-up Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) each at an issue price of Rs. 116.20 per CCD with CCDs convertible into equivalent number of equity shares on preferential basis through private placement for cash consideration;
b. allotment of 26,514 fully paid-up equity shares having face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each at an Issue Price of Rs. 116.20 per equity share on a preferential basis through private placement for cash consideration.
First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

