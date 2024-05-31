Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.98% to Rs 1076.56 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 77.59% to Rs 71.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 318.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.42% to Rs 3925.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4696.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Jindal Poly Films reported to Rs 18.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 384.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.98% to Rs 1076.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 809.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.