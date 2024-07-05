Business Standard
Israel conducts military operation in West Bank city; 4 Palestinians killed

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that four people died but did not provide any information on their identities. No further details were immediately available from either side

Violence has spiralled in the West Bank since the start of Israel's war in Gaza, sparked by the October 7 raid into southern Israel by Hamas militants who killed around 1,200 people | Photo: AP/PTI

AP Jerusalem
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Israeli military said on Friday it was conducting counterterrorism activity that included an airstrike in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin. Palestinian authorities said that four people were killed.
The military said that Israeli soldiers had encircled a building where terrorists have barricaded themselves in and the soldiers were exchanging fire, while an airstrike had struck several armed terrorists in the area.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said that four people died but did not provide any information on their identities. No further details were immediately available from either side.
The clashes in Jenin, a known militant stronghold where the army frequently operates, came a day after an Israeli anti-settlement monitoring group said the government plans to build nearly 5,300 new homes in settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The construction plans revealed by the Peace Now group are part of the hard-line government's efforts to beef up settlements as part of a strategy of cementing Israel's control over the West Bank to prevent a future Palestinian state. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war for an independent state.
 

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

