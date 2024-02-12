Board of Elgi Equipment approves VRS

At meeting held on 12 February 2024

The scheme will be implemented with effect from today until 11 April 2024, and the financial impact thereof is expected to be Rs. 2.5 crores (approximately).

The Board of Elgi Equipment at its meeting held on 12 February 2024 has approved the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for eligible employees of the Company. The Company believes that the implementation of the VRS will be beneficial to the Company in the long term.