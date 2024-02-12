Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Board of Elgi Equipment approves VRS

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 12 February 2024
The Board of Elgi Equipment at its meeting held on 12 February 2024 has approved the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for eligible employees of the Company. The Company believes that the implementation of the VRS will be beneficial to the Company in the long term.
The scheme will be implemented with effect from today until 11 April 2024, and the financial impact thereof is expected to be Rs. 2.5 crores (approximately).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Bayer CropScience approves change in directorate

Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 270 cr for new tissue paper machine

Board of Godawari Power approves capex of Rs 6000 cr for greenfield steel plant

Board of Firstsource Solutions approves in-principal setting up subsidiary in Australia

Index of industrial production gains 3.8% on year

Consumer price inflation softens to 5.10% on year in January 2024

RBI's Central Board of Directors reviews global and domestic economic situation and outlook

Market plunges as indices close below key levels; NSE VIX above 16 mark

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO subscribed 19%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon