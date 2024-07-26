Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves capital raising up to Rs 1,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 July 2024
The Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 26 July 2024 has approved raising of capital for an amount not exceeding Rs.1,000 crore for augmenting Tier-II capital and for general corporate purposes, within the overall borrowing limits of the Bank, through issuance of Redeemable Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures / Bonds / other debt securities on a privateplacement basis, subject to approval from the Shareholders of the Bank and approvals from the regulatory authorities, as may be required.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news updates: PM Modi conducts 'first blast' of Shinkun La tunnel

Google Gemini gets 1.5 Flash model integration for free-tier users: Details

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 1,200 pts to hit 81K; mid, smallcaps shine

Pakistan using terrorism, proxy war to stay relevant, says PM Modi

Piramal Pharma Q1FY25 results; Loss improves to Rs 89 cr; shares jump 3%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon