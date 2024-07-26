Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1760.05, up 3.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.75% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% jump in NIFTY and a 13.87% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1760.05, up 3.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 24715.05. The Sensex is at 80979.62, up 1.17%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 20.27% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23049.5, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.71 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1763.65, up 3.59% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 35.75% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% jump in NIFTY and a 13.87% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 83.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Bulls strike back; Sensex atop 81K, rallies 1,100 pts; Nifty above 21,750

Tata Power Solar Systems partners with BoI for EV charging stn financing

Govt considering potato imports from Bhutan amid rising prices, lower yield

3PL in Chennai, Delhi-NCR drive industrial & warehousing demand in H1FY24

LIVE news updates: PM Modi conducts 'first blast' of Shinkun La tunnel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon