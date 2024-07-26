Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.64%, up for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1679.25, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.76% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% gain in NIFTY and a 18.76% gain in the Nifty FMCG index. Varun Beverages Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1679.25, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 24715.05. The Sensex is at 80979.62, up 1.17%. Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 2.43% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62139.5, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 114.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

