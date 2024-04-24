Business Standard
Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 24 April 2024
The Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 24 April 2024 has approved the change in directorate as follows -
Arun Ramanathan will cease to be the Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of the Bank from the close of business hours on 24 April 2024 consequent to the cessation of his term of appointment.
Anil Kumar Sharma (DIN: 08537123) has been appointed as an Additional Director (Independent) and Part-time Chairman of the Bank for a period of five (5) years with effect from 25 April 2024.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

