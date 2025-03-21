Friday, March 21, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier II capital up to Rs 250 cr

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier II capital up to Rs 250 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 March 2025

The Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 21 March 2025 has approved the proposal to raise Tier II capital in the form of Private Placement of Unsecured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs. 250 crore in one or more tranches, during the current or subsequent financial year at an opportune time based on the requirement, in compliance with applicable RBI guidelines and other applicable laws, rules and regulations.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

