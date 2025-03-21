Friday, March 21, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fineotex Chemical honoured with EcoVadis Commitment Badge for its ESG initiatives

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Fineotex Chemical (FCL) has been awarded the prestigious Commitment Badge by EcoVadis, a globally recognized body for business sustainability ratings. This accolade highlights FCL's dedication and commitment to sustainability, ethical practices, and responsible manufacturing.

The evaluation assessed Fineotex's performance across four key pillarsEnvironment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurementhighlighting the company's commitment to integrating sustainable practices into its core business operations. Additionally, this recognition underscores FCL's unwavering focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, further solidifying its position as a responsible corporate entity.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

