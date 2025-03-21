Friday, March 21, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEBI says listed companies need to make minimum disclosures on related-party transactions from July 1, 2025

SEBI says listed companies need to make minimum disclosures on related-party transactions from July 1, 2025

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI has given two more months to listed companies to implement the industry standards on minimum information that needs to be provided to the audit committee and shareholders for approval of a related party transaction. SEBI Circular dated February 14, 2025 required listed entities to follow the Industry Standards on Minimum information to be provided for review of the audit committee and shareholders for approval of a related party transaction(Industry Standards) with effect from April 1, 2025. SEBI has received feedback from various stakeholders requesting extension of timeline for applicability of the Industry Standards. Accordingly, it has been decided that the effective date of the Circular shall be July 1, 2025.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

