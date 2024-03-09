Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves Tier II bonds issuance of Rs 135 cr

At meeting held on 08 March 2024

The Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 08 March 2024 has approved the proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Listed, Rated, Taxable, Unsecured, Transferable, Redeemable, Fully Paid-Up, Basel II Compliant Lower Tier II Subordinated Bonds in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (Tier II Bonds), aggregating upto Rs. 135 crore on a Private Placement basis.