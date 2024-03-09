KP Energy wins 368.55 MW wind power project from Aditya Birla Renewables

The order also includes development of 220KV transmission line for evacuation capacity of 673MW.
The project includes the installation of wind operated electricity generator (commonly also referred as windmill or WTG) each of 3X model. KP Energy will be responsible for providing a range of services, including Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) for the project. This entails tasks such as land acquisition, design, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning for the balance of plant and securing the necessary approvals and permits for the Project.
