Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Coimbatore

Lemon Tree Hotels is expanding its portfolio in Tamil Nadu and this opening will be in addition to five existing and one upcoming properties in the state which has several tourist attractions that showcase its historical and religious significance.

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing -Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Coimbatore. The property is expected to open in FY26 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels. Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Coimbatore will feature 40 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant and a meeting room.