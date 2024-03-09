Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Coimbatore

Image

Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing -Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Coimbatore. The property is expected to open in FY26 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels. Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Coimbatore will feature 40 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant and a meeting room.
Lemon Tree Hotels is expanding its portfolio in Tamil Nadu and this opening will be in addition to five existing and one upcoming properties in the state which has several tourist attractions that showcase its historical and religious significance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Rajasthan

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Vadodara

Wipro, Canara Bank, MCX, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

L&amp;T, HCL Tech, Paytm, Cantabil Retail in action

Dishman Carbogen Amcis' Bavla unit clears USFDA audit

KP Energy wins 368.55 MW wind power project from Aditya Birla Renewables

KPI Green Energy wins order for 305 MWac from Aditya Birla Renewables

PG Electroplast reports fire accident at warehouse in Noida

Acuite reaffirms rating of MSTC with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon