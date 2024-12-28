Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CAMS board approves additional investment of Rs 8 cr in CAMS FIS

CAMS board approves additional investment of Rs 8 cr in CAMS FIS

Image

Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 28 December 2024

The Board of Computer Age Management Services at its meeting held on 28 December 2024 has approved to make an additional investment of Rs 8 crore by way of subscribing to the equity shares through rights issue made by CAMS Financial Information Services (CAMS FIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This investment will be made in one or more tranches.

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

