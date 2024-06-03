Confidence Petroleum declines after Q4 PAT drops 48% YoY

Confidence Petroleum India slipped 3.41% to Rs 78.93 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 48.36% to Rs 9.92 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 19.21 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax was at Rs 18.95 crore in the March quarter, down 29.23% from Rs 26.78 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Total expense slipped 4.59% YoY to Rs 613.96 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 97.03 crore (up 40.86% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 8.21 crore (up 71.39% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 26.11 crore (up 132.29% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from cylinder division was at Rs 98.59 crore (up 100.71% YoY) while revenue from LPG division stood at Rs 531.94 crore (down 14.12%) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.22% to Rs 101.37 crore on 22.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,698.47 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share for financial year 2023-24.

Confidence Petroleum India is a fully integrated LPG & CNG company. Its segments include LPG Cylinder Manufacturing and auto LPG and CNG dispensing stations.

Revenue from operation fell 5.68% to Rs 630.54 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 as against with Rs 668.58 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.