Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd and Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2024.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 5.21% to Rs 2493.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13273 shares in the past one month.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd lost 3.92% to Rs 122.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd crashed 3.89% to Rs 3743.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11807 shares in the past one month.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd corrected 3.57% to Rs 78.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90454 shares in the past one month.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd pared 3.30% to Rs 460.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39015 shares in the past one month.

