Board of Gujarat Ambuja Exports approves acquisition of balance stake in Maiz Citchem

Board of Gujarat Ambuja Exports approves acquisition of balance stake in Maiz Citchem

Image

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 25 January 2025

The Board of Gujarat Ambuja Exports at its meeting held on 25 January 2025 has approved the acquisition of 50,00,000 equity shares (25% stake) of Maiz Citchem from M/s.SMAS Investors LLP at fair market value i.e. Rs. 10 per equity share. After this acquisition completed, MCL will become wholly-owned subsidiary company of Gujarat Ambuja Exports.

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

