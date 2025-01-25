Business Standard

KRBL onboard legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador for India Gate Basmati Rice

KRBL onboard legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador for India Gate Basmati Rice

Image

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
KRBL announced its partnership with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for India Gate Basma Rice.

Speaking on this occasion, Ayush Gupta, India Business Head, KRBL Limited, said, We are honoured to welcome Mr. Amitabh Bachchan to the KRBL family. His legendary stature, unwavering integrity, and timeless appeal perfectly resonate with our core values and rich heritage. Mr. Bachchan, known for his versatility and the numerous iconic roles he has portrayed throughout his illustrious career, perfectly blend with the legacy KRBL holds. Just as he has captivated audiences with his diverse performances, KRBL delights households worldwide with its unmatched offerings catering to the varied tastes and culinary traditions across the globe. With his iconic presence, we aim to deepen our consumer engagement and aim to take the brand's story to every corner of the country and the world.

 

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

