Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 04:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves composite scheme of arrangement

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves composite scheme of arrangement

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 26 December 2025

The Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals at its meeting held on 26 December 2024 has approved the composite scheme of arrangement between Inox Leasing and Finance (ILFL or Demerged/ Transferor Company), Inox Holdings and Investments (IHIL or Resulting Company) and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFCL or Transferee Company or the Company) with the Appointed Date of 01 January 2025. Currently, the Scheme (along with requisite documents) have been filed by the Company with the Stock Exchanges for obtaining their No-objection on the Scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves purchase of up to 350 MW from Flurry Wind Energy

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves purchase of up to 350 MW from Flurry Wind Energy

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves purchase of up to 107 MW from IGREL Mahidad

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves purchase of up to 107 MW from IGREL Mahidad

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves investment of up to Rs 200 cr in Flurry Wind Energy

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves investment of up to Rs 200 cr in Flurry Wind Energy

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves investment of up to Rs 40 cr in IGREL Mahidad

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves investment of up to Rs 40 cr in IGREL Mahidad

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves slump sale of 57 MW captive power plant

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves slump sale of 57 MW captive power plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayICAI CA Final Result 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon