At meeting held on 24 May 2024

The Board of Happy Forgings at its meeting held on 24 May 2024 has approved issuance of corporate guarantee for up to Rs 155 crores for HFL Technologies, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Happy Forgings, to secure the credit facilities to be availed by HFL Technologies for an amount up to Rs 155 crore from HDFC Bank.