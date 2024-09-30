Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Indian Oil withdraws proposal for Rs 22,000 cr rights issue

Board of Indian Oil withdraws proposal for Rs 22,000 cr rights issue

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 30 September 2024

Indian Oil Corporation announced that the MoP&NG has conveyed that no funds have been allocated for capital support to Oil Marketing Companies (OMC's) in the Budget 2024-25, as against the earlier proposed allocation of Rs. 30,000 crore. Therefore, in view of the Govt. of India's (Promoters) non-participation in the Right Issue, the Board at its meeting held on 30 September 2024 has decided to withdraw the proposed Right Issue of equity shares.

Earlier in July, the Board has accorded approval for Raising of capital by way of issue of equity shares on Right basis upto an amount not exceeding Rs. 22,000 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co

Wakefit enters Rs 1,000 crore revenue club, returns to Ebitda profitability

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Haryana polls LIVE: Fight between Cong, BJP is a struggle between justice and injustice, says Rahul

Supreme Court, SC

Tirupati laddoo row: 'No proof of contaminated ghee…' - SC raps Andhra CM

Fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit for Apr-Aug at Rs 4.35 trn, narrows to 27% of full-yr target

Indian cricket team in Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 4: Jaiswal and Bumrah shines on day 4 in Green Park

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon