Dr Reddys acquires Haleon plc brands in NRT category

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA, Switzerland has completed the acquisition of Haleon plc's global portfolio of consumer healthcare brands in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) category outside of the United States, through the purchase of shares of Northstar Switzerland SARL (Northstar Switzerland), a Haleon group company. The cost of acquisition is a payment of upfront cash consideration of GBP 458 million.

As part of this acquisition, Northstar Switzerland along with its wholly owned subsidiaries North Star OpCo Limited (United Kingdom) and North Star Sweden AB (Sweden) are now wholly-owned step-down subsidiaries of the Company with effect from 30 September 2024.

 

The acquired portfolio consists of Nicotinell, a global leader in the NRT category with an extensive footprint in over 30 countries spanning Europe, Asia including Japan, and Latin America, and local market-leading brand names of the product - Nicabate in Australia, Thrive in Canada, and Habitrol in New Zealand and Canada. The portfolio is inclusive of all formats such as lozenge, patch, gum as well as pipeline products, in all applicable global markets outside of the United States.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

