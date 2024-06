On 21 June 2024

The Board of Kavveri Telecom Products has appointed Gokul Rajendran (DIN: 07475290) as an Additional Director (till the next general meeting or for a period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier) designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.