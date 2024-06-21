Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 16.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 230.60 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 47.52% to Rs 74.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 803.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 654.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 16.83% to Rs 63.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 230.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.