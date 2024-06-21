Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 16.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 230.60 crore
Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 16.83% to Rs 63.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 230.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.52% to Rs 74.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 803.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 654.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales230.60209.00 10 803.77654.86 23 OPM %23.6632.29 -5.367.36 - PBDT73.1876.98 -5 108.0087.71 23 PBT73.1076.96 -5 106.5386.04 24 NP63.1054.01 17 74.0450.19 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 102.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 57.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 13.92% in the March 2024 quarter

National Insurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 27.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 38.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Kanakadurga Financial Services standalone net profit rises 6.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Inbrew Beverages Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon