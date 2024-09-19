Business Standard
Board of KFin Technologies allots 32,133 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
At its meeting held on 19 September 2024
The Board of KFin Technologies at its meeting held on 19 September 2024 has allotted 32,133 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each pursuant to exercise of options by the eligible grantees under the KFin Employee Stock Option Plan 2020.
Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 171,37,50,650 comprising of 17,13,75,065 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 171,40,71,980/- comprising of 17,14,07,198 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

