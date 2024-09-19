Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sunteck Realty Ltd saw volume of 65.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sunteck Realty Ltd saw volume of 65.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.71% to Rs.574.45. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.
 
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 19.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94200 shares. The stock gained 8.29% to Rs.1,399.25. Volumes stood at 45021 shares in the last session.
Indus Towers Ltd notched up volume of 694.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78.57 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.97% to Rs.385.55. Volumes stood at 32.29 lakh shares in the last session.
K P R Mill Ltd notched up volume of 17.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.58% to Rs.907.00. Volumes stood at 6.75 lakh shares in the last session.
United Breweries Ltd witnessed volume of 9.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.58% to Rs.2,122.50. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 full scorecard

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin-Jadeja help India go past 200

Justin Trudeau, Justin, Trudeau, Canada PM

Canada further reduces study and work permits for foreign nationals

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 25,400 as IT, PSB, O&G stocks cap upside

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC rejects telecom firms' plea on re-computation of adjusted gross revenues

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares fly high after Rs 3000 crore QIP oversubscribed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon