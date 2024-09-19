Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Sunteck Realty Ltd saw volume of 65.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sunteck Realty Ltd saw volume of 65.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.71% to Rs.574.45. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 19.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94200 shares. The stock gained 8.29% to Rs.1,399.25. Volumes stood at 45021 shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd notched up volume of 694.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78.57 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.97% to Rs.385.55. Volumes stood at 32.29 lakh shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd notched up volume of 17.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.58% to Rs.907.00. Volumes stood at 6.75 lakh shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd witnessed volume of 9.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.58% to Rs.2,122.50. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.

