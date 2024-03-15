Board of Last Mile Enterprises approves increase in authorised share capital

At meeting held on 15 March 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Last Mile Enterprises at its meeting held on 15 March 2024 has approved increase in authorised share capital of the company from Rs 35.50 crore to Rs 40 crore. The Board also approved the issue of equity shares up to 37,02,134 of face value of Rs 10 each to persons belonging to Non-Promoter Category and Convertible Warrants upto 10,21,500 of face value of 310/- each to Non Promoter Category.