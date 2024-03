Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Brigade Group announced the launch of BuzzWorks at WTC Annexe, situated within Brigade Gateway in Malleswaram Rajajinagar. Boasting 10 storeys of real estate, WTC Annexe offers over 1 lakh square feet of commercial space in North West Bengaluru. Within this development, BuzzWorks by Brigade Group introduces flexible and managed workspace solutions, catering to the evolving needs of modern businesses.