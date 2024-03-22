Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hong Kong Market tumbles on downbeat earnings

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session steep lower on Friday, 22 March 2024, as investors digested policy announcements from central banks, with risk sentiments dampened further on downbeat corporate earnings from bellwether companies.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled 363.63 points, or 2.16%, to 16,499.47. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 147.60 points, or 2.5%, to 5,757.67.
In corporate news, Ping An Insurance sank 5.8% to HK$33.45 after full-year earnings slid to the lowest in five years in 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
CK Asset Holdings plunged 11% to HK$32.85 and CK Hutchison Holdings lost 2.6% to HK$39.35 after the two Li Ka-shing owned companies reported lower profits for 2023.
Orient Overseas (International) plunged about 17% as the logistics and realty players full-year profits missed expectations.
CK Asset Holdings dropped nearly 11% after the property developer posted a lower profit for 2023.
Samsonite International fell over 7% on news the luggage manufacturer is mulling a second listing, instead of going private.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hong Kong Market tumbles 2.61%

Hong Kong Market recovers 0.52% on bargain buying

Hong Kong Market falls 0.21%

Hong Kong Market falls 0.15%

Hong Kong Market surges on intervention signs

China Market ends lower on weakening renminbi

Pickup in summer sowing likely to help reduce food prices

Bharti Airtel launches new campaign for Airtel Xstream Fiber

Larsen &amp; Toubro receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

Australia Market ends 0.15% down

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon