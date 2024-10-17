Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Nestle India approves appointment of Manish Tiwary as MD

Board of Nestle India approves appointment of Manish Tiwary as MD

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 17 October 2024

The Board of Nestle India at its meeting held on 17 October 2024 has approved the appointment of Manish Tiwary as Non-retiring Director and Managing Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w.e.f. 1 August 2025 for a term of five consecutive years, subject to approval of the shareholders.

To ensure a smooth transition due to Suresh Narayanan's retirement as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company on 31 July 2025, the Board of Directors has decided that Manish Tiwary will commence his role at NestlIndia as Managing Director (Designate) starting 1 February 2025, taking on full responsibilities as Managing Director w.e.f. 1 August 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme court

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

Australia vs South Africa semi-final 1

Women's T20 WC Semi-final: AUS-W vs SA-W live time, playing 11, streaming

M Chinnaswamy Stadium

How Bengaluru's sub-air system enabled IND vs NZ first Test despite rain

share market

Jagsonpal Pharma up 7% as co to consider Q2 results, stock-split on Oct 23

Haldiram's

Haldiram Snacks' promoters revise stake sale plans, look to offload 10-15%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon