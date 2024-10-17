Business Standard
RIL gains on fixing record date for bonus

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries (RIL) gained 0.78% to Rs 2729 after the company set Monday, 28 October 2024, as the record date for the proposed 1:1 bonus share issue.

The company has fixed Monday, 28 October 2024, as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the company eligible for bonus equity shares of the company. The firm will issue one bonus share for each existing share held.

RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

RIL's reported 3.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,101 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 19,820 crore in Q2 FY24. Gross revenue rose by 0.8% year-over-year to Rs 258,027 crore in the second quarter. EBITDA decreased by 2% to Rs 43,934 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 44,809 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin in Q2 FY25 was 17% in Q2 FY25 as against 17.5% in Q2 FY24.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

