Board of OK Play India to consider fund raising options

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

On 14 January 2025

The Board of OK Play India will meet on 14 January 2025 to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares, convertible or Non-Convertible securities of any description or warrants, through preferential issue, private placements or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

