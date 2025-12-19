Friday, December 19, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Park Medi World approved acquisition of KP Institute of Medical Sciences, Agra

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 December 2025

The board of Park Medi World at its meeting held on 19 December 2025 has approved the acquisition of 100% stake in KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS), Agra, Uttar Pradesh, in an all-cash transaction amounting Rs 245 crore.

Since its launch in 2023, KPIMS has become a prominent multi-specialty provider for Agra and neighbouring areas being one of the biggest healthcare facilities in the region. Upon consummation of the acquisition, KPIMS will be a 360 beded multi super speciality hospital. Its NABH accreditation, comprehensive super-specialty services, and inclusion in major insurance and government schemes, position KPIMS strongly for sustained market growth.

 

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

