US Defence Bill Highlights Deeper India Ties via Quad, Indo-Pacific Strategy and Nuclear Dialogue Mechanism

The National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2026, signed into law further states that the Secretary of State shall establish and maintain within the US-India Strategic Security Dialogue a joint consultative mechanism with the Indian government in connection with the Nuclear Liability Rules.
It authorises fiscal year appropriations for the Department of War (DoW), the Department of Energy national security programmes, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the Intelligence Community and other executive departments and agencies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content