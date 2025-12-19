Friday, December 19, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Defence Bill Highlights Deeper India Ties via Quad, Indo-Pacific Strategy and Nuclear Dialogue Mechanism

US Defence Bill Highlights Deeper India Ties via Quad, Indo-Pacific Strategy and Nuclear Dialogue Mechanism

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has signed into law an annual defence policy bill that highlights broadening Americas engagement with India, including through the Quad to advance the shared objective of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and address the challenge posed by China.

The National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2026, signed into law further states that the Secretary of State shall establish and maintain within the US-India Strategic Security Dialogue a joint consultative mechanism with the Indian government in connection with the Nuclear Liability Rules.

It authorises fiscal year appropriations for the Department of War (DoW), the Department of Energy national security programmes, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the Intelligence Community and other executive departments and agencies.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's total installed power generation capacity reaches 505023 MW

India's total installed power generation capacity reaches 505023 MW

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

Gujarat Ambuja Exports commences commercial production of Sodium Gluconate at Hubli plant

Gujarat Ambuja Exports commences commercial production of Sodium Gluconate at Hubli plant

Tata Power Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2,000 cr

Tata Power Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2,000 cr

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; European mrkt decline

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon