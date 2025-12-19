Friday, December 19, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ather Energy climbs on auto insurance foray

Ather Energy climbs on auto insurance foray

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Ather Energy rose 3.84% to Rs 687.60 after the electric two wheeler maker announced plans to enter the auto insurance distribution space.

The company said it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary that will operate as a Corporate Agent and offer auto insurance policies in partnership with multiple insurers across India. The move is aimed at simplifying the ownership experience for Ather customers while creating a steady, recurring revenue stream.

Ather said bringing insurance distribution in house will help streamline renewals, improve attach rates and enable the development of EV specific insurance products. The platform will primarily serve Ather's existing customer base, limiting acquisition costs and requiring only modest investment.

 

Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer at Ather Energy, said insurance is a critical part of the ownership journey and an area where the experience can be made simpler and more predictable. He added that the initiative will allow Ather to design products aligned with real world EV usage over time.

The foray into insurance is part of Athers broader strategy to build an integrated ecosystem around its electric scooters, spanning vehicles, charging, servicing, software, accessories and ecosystem products such as 'Eight70' Warranty, software, and now, insurance.

Ather Energy designs and manufactures high-performance electric scooters. Its current E2W portfolio consists of two distinct product lines: the Ather 450 series, focused on performance-oriented customers, and the Ather Rizta, a convenience-first family scooter line launched in 2024. Together, these product lines offer a total of 9 variants. Ather operates the widest 2W fast charging network in the country. As of 30 September 2025, Ather has installed 4,322 Fast chargers and Neighbourhood chargers globally, including 4,282 across India and 40 across Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Also Read

Tiktok

ByteDance signs deal to sell over 80% of TikTok's US assets to avoid ban

TMC MPs Dola Sen, Satabdi Roy, Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose and other opposition leaders stage a protest dharna against the passage of the VB-G RAM G bill | PTI

Parliament Winter Session Highlights: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Oppn protest

Samsung Exynos 2600 chip

Samsung announces 2nm Exynos 2600 in time for Galaxy S26 series: What's new

stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts in broad-based buying; Nifty atop 25,950; Shriram Fin up 4%

haemophilia prophylaxis India

Why doctors say prophylaxis should be standard care in haemophilia

On a standalone basis, the company's revenue from operations rose 54% year-on-year and 39.45% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 898.9 crore in Q2 FY26. The company's loss after tax reduced to Rs -154.1 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs -197.2 crore in Q2 FY25 and Rs -178.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

On the market front, Ather's share in India's EV two-wheeler market rose to 17.4%, up from 12.1% in Q2 FY25 and 14.3% in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

US Defence Bill Highlights Deeper India Ties via Quad, Indo-Pacific Strategy and Nuclear Dialogue Mechanism

US Defence Bill Highlights Deeper India Ties via Quad, Indo-Pacific Strategy and Nuclear Dialogue Mechanism

India's total installed power generation capacity reaches 505023 MW

India's total installed power generation capacity reaches 505023 MW

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares advance

Gujarat Ambuja Exports commences commercial production of Sodium Gluconate at Hubli plant

Gujarat Ambuja Exports commences commercial production of Sodium Gluconate at Hubli plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon